Coronavirus pandemic | Rajnath Singh blames Uddhav Thackeray government for alarming COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Addressing the Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rally through video conferencing on June 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminded how the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre has ensured that the poor do not have to deal with hardships during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Blaming the Maharashtra government for the hardships faced by the migrant labourers stranded in the state, he said: “Our trains were ready to take the migrant workers to their home states but they faced hardships due to the lack of cooperation from the coalition government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra."

He said Maharashtra should take a learning from BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on how to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus that has affected more than 2.5 lakh persons in India. Maharashtra has been the worst hit by the virus, with its total COVID-19 tally surpassing breaching the 82,000-mark on June 8.

Singh said this tense COVID-19 situation shows the Maharashtra government’s incapability and added that the Centre is willing to provide all assistance to deal with the health crisis.

He also slammed the administration in the state for criticising Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been arranging food and commute for stranded migrant workers during such a time of crisis.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier said the Congress (one of the alliance partners) is not a key decision maker in Maharashtra, the Defence Minister said: “What does this mean? Are they washing their hands off their responsibility at such a time? This is nothing new, ‘power without responsibility’ is their character.”