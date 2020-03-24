App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi tweets video of homeless woman, urges everyone to stay at home

Tweeting the short video clip of the old woman, Modi appealed to the citizens of India to at least respect her sentiments and stay indoors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 shared the video of a homeless woman on Twitter, who clanged her utensils as a gesture of gratitude for those working in the frontline to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

Tweeting the short video clip of the old woman, Modi appealed to the citizens of India to at least respect her sentiments and stay indoors.

The video he shared was taken on the day the entire nation had come together to blow conch shells, ring bells, or clang their utensils to thank medical professionals for risking their lives to save ours. It was a part of the PM’s 'janta curfew' initiative, whereby all Indians had to self-quarantine for 14 hours. The 14-hour curfew was a part of the social distancing exercise that is expected to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus and stop it from spreading.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Although the PM had specifically asked all Indians to applaud the health workers from the confines of their four walls for only five minutes, his instructions were flouted by many.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Janta curfew #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

