Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi tweets video of homeless woman, urges everyone to stay at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 shared the video of a homeless woman on Twitter, who clanged her utensils as a gesture of gratitude for those working in the frontline to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.



आइए इस मां की भावना का आदर करें और घर में रहें। वो हमें यही संदेश दे रही है। https://t.co/z555vu2qvz

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Tweeting the short video clip of the old woman, Modi appealed to the citizens of India to at least respect her sentiments and stay indoors.

The video he shared was taken on the day the entire nation had come together to blow conch shells, ring bells, or clang their utensils to thank medical professionals for risking their lives to save ours. It was a part of the PM’s 'janta curfew' initiative, whereby all Indians had to self-quarantine for 14 hours. The 14-hour curfew was a part of the social distancing exercise that is expected to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus and stop it from spreading.

Although the PM had specifically asked all Indians to applaud the health workers from the confines of their four walls for only five minutes, his instructions were flouted by many.