you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi's meet with CMs: Mamata slams Centre, urges respect for federal structure

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that her administration is doing its best to combat the virus and also cooperating with the Centre, yet the latter is always picking and criticizing them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth meeting with the chief ministers as a platform to vent her grievances, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre on May 11.

Alleging that the Centre is “playing politics” over COVID-19 at a time the entire world is grappling with the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, she said the Centre’s actions are scripted. She further said: “This is not the time to play politics. Nobody ever asks our opinion…  Do not bulldoze the federal structure.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

At the meeting to discuss the next step that can be taken in the phased exit plan from the nationwide lockdown, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that Bengal is doing its best to combat the virus and also cooperating with the Centre. Yet, she alleged, that the Government of India always picks on Bengal and only criticizes and “attacks” the state administration, reported NDTV.

The Trinamool Congress supremo further said all states should be given equal importance, while all states should also cooperate and join hands to fight the coronavirus crisis as “Team India”.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has locked horns with the Bengal CM in the recent past over misreporting of cases and doubts over data discrepancy vis-à-vis the population density and mortality rate. Mamata Banerjee’s administration has been accused of trying to play down the severity of the COVID-19 situation in the state as well.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently developed a mobile application that would help the Centre directly track the number of coronavirus positive cases being recorded in Bengal, reported India Today. The RT-PCR app enters data on both COVID-19 negative and positive cases in real-time with the Centre and the respective state governments simultaneously.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:50 pm

#coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

