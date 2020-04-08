App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Phones of Tablighi Jamaat attendees being tracked to identify, seal areas they visited

So far, two hot spots have been identified in the National Capital — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin -- which have been sealed by the authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

To prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus that has already infected more than 5,000 persons in India, the cellphone records of nearly 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees will be tracked by the authorities. The move will help identify areas these people had visited during their stay in Nizamuddin – which has turned out to be a coronavirus hotspot —  and seal them off.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even shared a five-point action plan on April 7 that would help with the containment measures, reported the Hindustan Times.

Talking about monitoring hotspots even more closely, Kejriwal said, "The Markaz in Nizamuddin (the venue of the Tablighi Jamaat congregations) needs to be monitored thoroughly. We have shared the phone numbers of around 2,000 attendees of the Jamaat. These must be tracked to know who are the people they met and which are the areas they visited so that such areas can be sealed and the concerned people can be quarantined."

He added: “For tracking, we have started taking the help of the police. So far, we have provided them with 27,702 phone numbers to check possible violation of quarantine norms.”

A police officer has confirmed that they are working closely with the Delhi government and other intelligence agencies to track the mobile phone records and find out the travel history of the quarantined persons.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office clarified that when Kejriwal said “seal”, he was talking about geographical containment so that transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus can be limited.

So far, two hotspots have been identified in the national capital — Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin. Meanwhile, a slum located in Moti Bagh area has also been sealed off, although the area has not been officially notified as containment zone yet.

Notably, all containment zones are kept under strict vigilance to make sure no resident of the area steps out for the coming weeks, while all roads leading to these spots are cordoned off by the police. These places are thoroughly disinfected every day while door-to-door visits are held by health workers to find out if any person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms and needs to get a COVID-19 test done. Essentials are supplied to such areas by government workers.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 hotspots #Tablighi Jamaat

