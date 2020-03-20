Coronavirus pandemic | Patients opt for online consultation amid social distancing

Social distancing has proved one of the most potent ways to ensure the deadly novel coronavirus does not spread any further.

To curb chances of such transmissions, self-isolation or self-quarantine is a must. This means one must make lesser trips to health clinics also unless it is an emergency.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, many people have thus begun opting for a virtual consultation with doctors to avoid making trips to clinics and hospitals fearing coronavirus contraction.

Case in point, digital healthcare platform Practo. The requests for setting up a consultation with general physicians on this platform have reportedly increased three to four times.

Meanwhile, another healthcare platform 1mg, has reportedly witnessed a 300 percent spike in the number of e-consultations for common cold and fever since March. The platform has informed that such consultation calls are not only coming in from the big metro cities but all over the country.