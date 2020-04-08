App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Pakistan-based terrorists step up infiltration into India

The incidence of cross-border firing has increased sharply since the last month, which is known to be a common tactic to distract armed force personnel from foiling infiltration bids.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Amid a lull in economic activity across the world due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the terror infrastructure in Pakistan has been busy strengthening itself. There are reports that suggest that the terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) have become active again and militants have also started infiltrating into India.

The incidence of cross-border firings has increased sharply over the last month, with the same trend continuing in April too, The Economic Times reported. Notably, cross-border shelling and firing tactics are typically used to keep the security personnel distracted while militants infiltrate into India.

Meanwhile, the report quotes intelligence sources as saying that local recruitment has seen a sharp decline this year with only six Kashmiri youth crossing the border to join terror groups. However, this hasn’t kept the terror factories in Pakistan from continuing with their training modules.

The recent encounter in Keran sector, where five soldiers were martyred, is proof of that. Food packets and other essential supplies that were recovered from the infiltrators were evident from Pakistan.

“This operation clearly shows the complicity of Pakistan in aiding and abetting terrorism in the Valley. This act is particularly reprehensible as the whole world is fighting COVID-19 and its aftermath, and here is Pakistan aiding and abetting infiltration,” Lieutenant General BS Raju told the newspaper.

Heightened violence in the Valley is also evident from the sheer number of encounter and terror operations that have already been carried out this year, killing 41 terrorists. The number is expected to go up further as an increasing number of terrorists try to cross the border and infiltrate into India to make up for the decline in local recruitment.

Besides, Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 1,197 times this year, with 411 violations taking place in March alone.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Kashmir terrorism #Pakistani terrorists

