Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 38 lakh COVID-19 samples tested in India; above 1 lakh in 24 hours: ICMR

India has also registered a remarkable recovery rate, which stands at 48.2 percent as of June 1, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on June 1 that India has tested 38,37,207 COVID-19 samples so far.

As many as 1,00,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 8,392 tested COVID-19 positive; 230 people also died of the novel coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases comes on a day coronavirus lockdown Unlock 1.0 began in India. The total number of infections in the country has now reached 1,90,535, making it the seventh worst-hit nation in the world.

Union Health Ministry data reveals, 93,322 of these cases are active at present, while 91,818 people have been completely cured of the deadly disease and discharged from the hospital; one patient has migrated.

Since its outbreak in the country, the deadly pathogen has killed 5,394 COVID-19 patients so far. However, India’s has registered a remarkable recovery rate, which stands at 48.2 percent as of June 1, 2020.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 test #ICMR #Union Health Ministry

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

