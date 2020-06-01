Coronavirus pandemic | Over 38 lakh COVID-19 samples tested in India; above 1 lakh in 24 hours: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on June 1 that India has tested 38,37,207 COVID-19 samples so far.

As many as 1,00,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 8,392 tested COVID-19 positive; 230 people also died of the novel coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours.

The steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases comes on a day coronavirus lockdown Unlock 1.0 began in India. The total number of infections in the country has now reached 1,90,535, making it the seventh worst-hit nation in the world.

Union Health Ministry data reveals, 93,322 of these cases are active at present, while 91,818 people have been completely cured of the deadly disease and discharged from the hospital; one patient has migrated.

Since its outbreak in the country, the deadly pathogen has killed 5,394 COVID-19 patients so far. However, India’s has registered a remarkable recovery rate, which stands at 48.2 percent as of June 1, 2020.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here



