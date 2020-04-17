Coronavirus pandemic | One-third of India's population lives in COVID-19 ‘red zones’

As many as 170 districts across 20 states and five union territories in India have been declared as hotspots of the novel coronavirus disease so far. These are areas where a large number of people have contracted the disease.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

All these areas that have been declared a red zone together house nearly 37 percent of the country’s population, reported the Hindustan Times. Close to 453 million Indians live in these areas, where authorities have imposed strict restrictions on mobility.

Going by the latest Census data available, these areas reporting a high number of infections, constitute nearly 23 percent of the 730 districts in India and cover almost 29 percent of the country’s geographical area.

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

As per government data, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of 'red zones', with 22 of its 37 districts being declared hotbeds of the deadly disease. The other states that have a large number of hotspot districts are Maharashtra with 14, Uttar Pradesh with 13, Rajasthan with 12, and Andhra Pradesh with 11.

Delhi comes next with 10 of 11 districts being identified as red zones, followed by Maharashtra, where 14 of 36 districts have made it to the list. More than 14 million Delhiites, i.e., 87 percent of the National Capital’s population, are residing in hot spot districts, whereas in Maharashtra 60 percent of the population, i.e., nearly 67 million people are residing in red zones.

Coronavirus pandemic | Four cities account for over 50% of India’s coronavirus deaths

The conditional relaxations announced by the Government of India do not apply to areas that have been declared hotspots, meaning restricted economic activity would not be starting in these zones any time soon.

No hotspot districts have been identified in eight states, which are Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The union territories that have escaped the list are Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu.