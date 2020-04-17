App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | One-third of India's population lives in COVID-19 ‘red zones’

As per government data, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of “red zones”, with 22 of its 37 districts being declared hotbeds of the deadly disease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 170 districts across 20 states and five union territories in India have been declared as hotspots of the novel coronavirus disease so far. These are areas where a large number of people have contracted the disease.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

All these areas that have been declared a red zone together house nearly 37 percent of the country’s population, reported the Hindustan Times. Close to 453 million Indians live in these areas, where authorities have imposed strict restrictions on mobility.

Close

Going by the latest Census data available, these areas reporting a high number of infections, constitute nearly 23 percent of the 730 districts in India and cover almost 29 percent of the country’s geographical area.

related news

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

As per government data, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of 'red zones', with 22 of its 37 districts being declared hotbeds of the deadly disease. The other states that have a large number of hotspot districts are Maharashtra with 14, Uttar Pradesh with 13, Rajasthan with 12, and Andhra Pradesh with 11.

Delhi comes next with 10 of 11 districts being identified as red zones, followed by Maharashtra, where 14 of 36 districts have made it to the list. More than 14 million Delhiites, i.e., 87 percent of the National Capital’s population, are residing in hot spot districts, whereas in Maharashtra 60 percent of the population, i.e., nearly 67 million people are residing in red zones.

Coronavirus pandemic | Four cities account for over 50% of India’s coronavirus deaths

The conditional relaxations announced by the Government of India do not apply to areas that have been declared hotspots, meaning restricted economic activity would not be starting in these zones any time soon.

No hotspot districts have been identified in eight states, which are Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The union territories that have escaped the list are Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 hotspots

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.