you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

Karnataka BJP MLA CS Niranjan Kumar defended his son, saying his family resides in a green zone where a lot of people allegedly move around without masks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the video of a Karnataka BJP leader’s son riding a horse on the Mysore-Ooty National Highway amid the nationwide lockdown went viral on social media, Gundlupet BJP MLA Niranjan Kumar said no rule prevents horse riding.

Commenting on the incident that took place on May 11 near the ITI College, the MLA said: “It is my son is in the video. There is no rule on paper which says that one cannot ride a horse. I was in Bangalore yesterday [Monday] and Mysore today. I am not sure what happened, but I will find out. If he is at fault, I will tell him wrong from right. I would not defend.”

The incident comes at a time when both the Centre and the states have been urging people to not step out of their homes for reasons other than procuring essentials or health emergencies.

Moreover, in the video, one can see that the BJP leader’s son Bhuvan Kumar is not even wearing a mask, which has been made mandatory to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease through droplet transmission.


However, as per an India Today report, CS Niranjan Kumar defended his son saying his family resides in a green zone where a lot of people allegedly move around without masks. He added that he would direct everyone residing in the area, including his son, to start wearing face masks.

A case is to be registered against Bhuvan Kumar, and Chamrajnagar SP has said that they are trying to ascertain if riding a horse on the highway amounts to a violation of lockdown rules.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:28 pm

