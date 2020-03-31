Coronavirus pandemic | New study suggests how long coronavirus can stay on smartphones

Smartphones are an integral part of everyday life. However, given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the worst part of using a smartphone is that there is no way of knowing how many surfaces or parts of the body a smartphone might be exposed to. With medical professionals around the world advising people to avoid touching their face, several concerns about smartphones being exposed to the virus have surfaced.

So, how long can the novel coronavirus stay on a smartphone? According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) study, the original SARS-CoV virus, first discovered in 2003, could remain on a glass surface for up to 96 hours or four days. It was also stable on stainless steel and hard plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours or three days.

Now, a recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in the US finds that the current novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) can live on plastic and stainless-steel surfaces for up to three days. Additionally, it also said the coronavirus could last on copper for around four fours and cardboard surfaces for about 24 hours.

However, the recent study doesn’t not factor in how long the virus can survive on glass. But considering other surfaces share similar results as the previous SARS coronavirus, we should assume that the novel coronavirus can stay on glass for up to four days.