Coronavirus pandemic | Need smart upgrade, one-size-fits-all lockdown has brought untold misery: Rahul Gandhi

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to dub it as the “one-size-fits-all” lockdown.

The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery & suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers & business owners.

It needs a “smart” upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots & allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen. Close April 13, 2020

Seeking a “smart upgrade” to the current situation in the country, he had urged the Centre to craft a solution that would help resuscitate the dying businesses at least in areas that are less affected by the novel coronavirus.

However, in his national address at 10 am on April 14 – the day the first lockdown was supposed to end – the Prime Minister only announced the extension of the lockdown, without much discussion on ways to restart economic activity, at least partially, in phases.

He, however, has been stressing on “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” -- focusing on both life and livelihood -- as the mantra of the second lockdown against the “jaan hai toh jahan hai” – focusing only on saving lives -- mantra of the previous one.

The Prime Minister has promised to review the situation of the country five days from now on April 20 and basic economic activity may be allowed in certain pockets that prove to be safe from coronavirus infection, albeit with restrictions in place to ensure safety.

The lockdown has financially crippled the unorganized sector of the Indian economy, including migrant workers and daily wage earners. While stimulus packages have been announced by the Centre to help the poor sustain themselves during the lockdown, their lives can only limp back to normalcy once work resumes in these sectors.