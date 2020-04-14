App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Need smart upgrade, one-size-fits-all lockdown has brought untold misery: Rahul Gandhi

Though no announcement to resume economic activity was made by PM Narendra Modi on April 14 while officially extending the lockdown, he has promised to review the situation five days from now on April 20 and some activity may be allowed in pockets that do not report COVID-19 cases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to dub it as the “one-size-fits-all” lockdown.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Seeking a “smart upgrade” to the current situation in the country, he had urged the Centre to craft a solution that would help resuscitate the dying businesses at least in areas that are less affected by the novel coronavirus.

However, in his national address at 10 am on April 14 – the day the first lockdown was supposed to end – the Prime Minister only announced the extension of the lockdown, without much discussion on ways to restart economic activity, at least partially, in phases.

related news

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

He, however, has been stressing on “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” -- focusing on both life and livelihood -- as the mantra of the second lockdown against the “jaan hai toh jahan hai” – focusing only on saving lives -- mantra of the previous one.

The Prime Minister has promised to review the situation of the country five days from now on April 20 and basic economic activity may be allowed in certain pockets that prove to be safe from coronavirus infection, albeit with restrictions in place to ensure safety.

Coronavirus pandemic | Top-10 places most responsible for spreading COVID-19 in India

The lockdown has financially crippled the unorganized sector of the Indian economy, including migrant workers and daily wage earners. While stimulus packages have been announced by the Centre to help the poor sustain themselves during the lockdown, their lives can only limp back to normalcy once work resumes in these sectors.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #coronavirus lockdown #Lockdown extension

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.