Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 600 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum; 20 dead

Dharavi, which is one of Asia’s largest slums and has a very high population density, has reported nearly 600 cases of COVID-19 as of May 3, 2020.

The slum cluster that has turned out to be a hotspot for novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai, breached the 500-mark after reporting 94 new cases in a single day. This has been the highest single-day jump reported from the area and has taken the COVID-19 tally of Dharavi alone to 590.

Dharavi’s first case was reported on April 1, and it quickly crossed the 100-mark on April 17. By April 28, there were 300 confirmed cases, while the death toll stood at 20, reported the Hindustan Times.

Experts had earlier warned that such dingy, over-populated slum clusters, where large families huddle up in tiny homes and share community toilets, are but a ticking time bomb, where COVID-19 cases will spread like wildfire even if one person of the community gets infected. Now it seems, that is exactly what is unfolding in Dharavi.

The civic body of Mumbai claims that the sudden surge in numbers is due to proactive screening of the slum residents. Elaborating on this further, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-North ward (Dharavi comes under it), said: “We are screening at various sources such as municipal dispensaries, clinics of private doctors, and also tracing high-risk contacts. We have successfully screened more than 79,000 residents of Dharavi, which is around 2,500 per week. More than 2,000 people have been institutionally quarantined at the Dharavi Municipal School, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Manohar Joshi Vidyalaya, and the Mahim Nature Park, so far.”

Mumbai alone accounts for nearly 9,000 of the 12,296 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Maharashtra – the highest in India and has 1,577 containment zones. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 533 of these containment areas are in red zones and 359 in orange zones.