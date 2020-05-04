App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 600 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum; 20 dead

BMC claims that 79,000 residents of Dharavi have already been tested for the novel coronavirus disease and more than 2,000 have been institutionally quarantined over concerns of exposure to the deadly virus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: BMC
Image: BMC

Dharavi, which is one of Asia’s largest slums and has a very high population density, has reported nearly 600 cases of COVID-19 as of May 3, 2020.

The slum cluster that has turned out to be a hotspot for novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai, breached the 500-mark after reporting 94 new cases in a single day. This has been the highest single-day jump reported from the area and has taken the COVID-19 tally of Dharavi alone to 590.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

Dharavi’s first case was reported on April 1, and it quickly crossed the 100-mark on April 17. By April 28, there were 300 confirmed cases, while the death toll stood at 20, reported the Hindustan Times.

related news

Experts had earlier warned that such dingy, over-populated slum clusters, where large families huddle up in tiny homes and share community toilets, are but a ticking time bomb, where COVID-19 cases will spread like wildfire even if one person of the community gets infected. Now it seems, that is exactly what is unfolding in Dharavi.

Medlife launches at-home COVID-19 testing in select cities

The civic body of Mumbai claims that the sudden surge in numbers is due to proactive screening of the slum residents. Elaborating on this further, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-North ward (Dharavi comes under it), said: “We are screening at various sources such as municipal dispensaries, clinics of private doctors, and also tracing high-risk contacts. We have successfully screened more than 79,000 residents of Dharavi, which is around 2,500 per week. More than 2,000 people have been institutionally quarantined at the Dharavi Municipal School, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Manohar Joshi Vidyalaya, and the Mahim Nature Park, so far.”

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 guidelines | Here's what's prohibited in your area if you are in red, orange or green zone

Mumbai alone accounts for nearly 9,000 of the 12,296 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Maharashtra – the highest in India and has 1,577 containment zones. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 533 of these containment areas are in red zones and 359 in orange zones.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Dharavi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.