you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

An international study suggests, it could take as many as 45 weeks just to clear the backlog, that too if the affected countries increase the number of surgeries conducted normally by 20%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The backlog of elective surgeries has increased significantly with hospitals reluctant to admit patients due to the mounting cases of coronavirus and fears of a spread of the deadly virus.

Media reports suggest the fear of the novel coronavirus disease has led many private hospitals to make COVID-19 tests compulsory for patients to even enter the premises. Because of this, people who were looking to undergo orthopaedic, eye, or other surgeries during the lockdown period, have had to postpone their plans.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

According to a Mint report, 505,800 non-emergency surgeries are pending in India at present, of which over 51,000 are cancer-related and around 28,000 are obstetric operations.

CovidSurg Collaborative, an international research consortium of surgeons and anaesthetists from 77 countries (including India), has said these surgeries were possibly delayed during the three-month period since the coronavirus outbreak in India. The research findings have been published in ‘Surgery’ -- a British journal.

One must note that in March the Union Health Ministry itself had urged hospitals to postpone all non-emergency surgeries to avert chances of healthy patients contracting coronavirus. However, the doctors are now of the opinion that surgical procedures should start picking up pace gradually now while ensuring all precautionary measures are taken.

Dr P Raghu Ram, President, Association of Surgeons of India, said India must start clearing its backlog of elective surgeries, especially the urgent cases.

He added: “We have been in lockdown for almost two months now and have started urgent surgical cases for cancer and cardiac patients. We cannot defer surgeries any further as a patient’s disease can progress to an advanced stage.”

Nearly 28 million surgeries have been cancelled or delayed across the globe due to the pandemic outbreak. The study suggests it could take as many as 45 weeks just to clear the backlog, that too if the affected countries increase the number of surgeries conducted normally by 20 percent.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 19, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #surgery

