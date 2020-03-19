App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mercedes US head invokes Winston Churchill's quote to motivate dealers

MBUSA CEO Nicholas Speeks assured them guarantees and margins for the first half of 2020 even if targets aren't met.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak has sent ripples across industries worldwide and with the supply chain being hit, car dealers in the United States are staring at a bleak future.

To lift their spirits and assuage their concerns, Mercedes Benz USA has sent out an email to all its dealers, according to a report in Automotive News.

In the email, CEO Nicholas Speeks invoked one of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s World War II speeches. It read: "Winston Churchill once said, ‘If you are going through hell ……. KEEP GOING!’… The challenge we have is not of the dimension he was forced to confront but that is exactly what we, all of us, are going to do: Keep going."

Close

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

related news

Urging everyone to be brave during such times of crisis, Speeks advised dealers on how to fight the current slump in business. He also assured them the company's full support in helping them recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

He said Mercedes remains committed to providing all dealers with the necessary support to help them conduct and preserve their business and that of Mercedes. MBUSA has reportedly assured them of margins for the first half of this year even if targets aren’t met.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #automobile industry #Coronavirus pandemic #German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz #Winston Churchill

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.