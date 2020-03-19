Coronavirus pandemic | Mercedes US head invokes Winston Churchill's quote to motivate dealers

The coronavirus outbreak has sent ripples across industries worldwide and with the supply chain being hit, car dealers in the United States are staring at a bleak future.

To lift their spirits and assuage their concerns, Mercedes Benz USA has sent out an email to all its dealers, according to a report in Automotive News.

In the email, CEO Nicholas Speeks invoked one of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s World War II speeches. It read: "Winston Churchill once said, ‘If you are going through hell ……. KEEP GOING!’… The challenge we have is not of the dimension he was forced to confront but that is exactly what we, all of us, are going to do: Keep going."

Urging everyone to be brave during such times of crisis, Speeks advised dealers on how to fight the current slump in business. He also assured them the company's full support in helping them recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

He said Mercedes remains committed to providing all dealers with the necessary support to help them conduct and preserve their business and that of Mercedes. MBUSA has reportedly assured them of margins for the first half of this year even if targets aren’t met.