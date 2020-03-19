Coronavirus pandemic | Man spotted in T-Rex costume amid Spain COVID-19 lockdown

The video of a person strutting down the streets of Spain in a massive T-Rex costume, amid the nationwide lockdown to battle coronavirus pandemic, has gone viral on social media.

In the short video clip shared by the police, the person ‘in disguise’ can be seen stepping out of his Murcia home in Tyrannosaurus Rex costume possibly to avoid contracting the deadly COVID-19.

Spain, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, has been under lockdown from March 14. More than 500 people have died of COVID-19 in Spain as of March 18. While it is one of the safest ways to ensure the virus does not spread any further, several people are finding the experience claustrophobic, which could be the case with the man in the amusing costume.

He was stopped by the Murcia Police shortly after his escapade and told to go back home.



En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.

El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

Later, taking a sassy dig at the hilarious incident, the police tweeted from their official handle that taking pets out for short walks so they could relieve themselves was allowed during an emergency. However, the decree does not cover unaccompanied dinosaurs.Earlier, a similar video of a person wearing a T-Rex costume went viral on Twitter amid the lockdown. The person could be seen carrying garbage to a dump in the short clip. However, there is no confirmation if both videos are of the same person.