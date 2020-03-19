App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Man spotted in T-Rex costume amid Spain COVID-19 lockdown

Taking a dig at the man in the costume, the police wrote in josh that taking out pets during an emergency is allowed, but that doesn't include dinosaurs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation (Pinterest)
Image for representation (Pinterest)

The video of a person strutting down the streets of Spain in a massive T-Rex costume, amid the nationwide lockdown to battle coronavirus pandemic, has gone viral on social media.

In the short video clip shared by the police, the person ‘in disguise’ can be seen stepping out of his Murcia home in Tyrannosaurus Rex costume possibly to avoid contracting the deadly COVID-19.

Spain, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic, has been under lockdown from March 14. More than 500 people have died of COVID-19 in Spain as of March 18. While it is one of the safest ways to ensure the virus does not spread any further, several people are finding the experience claustrophobic, which could be the case with the man in the amusing costume.

Close

He was stopped by the Murcia Police shortly after his escapade and told to go back home.

related news

Later, taking a sassy dig at the hilarious incident, the police tweeted from their official handle that taking pets out for short walks so they could relieve themselves was allowed during an emergency. However, the decree does not cover unaccompanied dinosaurs.

Earlier, a similar video of a person wearing a T-Rex costume went viral on Twitter amid the lockdown. The person could be seen carrying garbage to a dump in the short clip. However, there is no confirmation if both videos are of the same person.


Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.