Maharashtra govt suffers Rs 600 crore excise duty loss due to dip in liquor sales

Like other parts of the country, the deadly coronavirus has managed to disrupt normal public life in Maharashtra also.

According to the state health ministry, the number of reported cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 52.

Amid this coronavirus outbreak, there has been a dip in liquor consumption in the state, resulting in a loss of almost Rs 600 crore in excise duty collection, according to a report in The Times of India.

Track this blog for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak

A senior bureaucrat has, however, junked any connection between the two and clarified there is no correlation between health complications due to coronavirus infection and consumption of liquor.

"It appears that people have stopped liquor consumption on their own and several shops have shut following the district administration orders," a state government official said.

He was referring to district collectors of Nagpur, Pune, Parbhani, Ratnagiri, Buldhana, Palghar, and Sindhudurg ordering the closure of all alcohol shops.

Although in the districts of Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli consumption of liquor is banned altogether, the restrictions were imposed in the rest to ensure people don't gather in large numbers in any public place.

Due to this new decree, liquor consumption in the state has reportedly reduced by 20 percent. As a result, Maharashtra has been able to mobilise excise duty worth Rs 1,400 crore only as of March 15, whereas the target for the fiscal is Rs 17,977 crore.