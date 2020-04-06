App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown recipes feature on YouTube India's top trends

To help people get by with their stint as home chefs during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, those deft in the culinary arts have started sharing easy recipes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To contain the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Aside from restricting the movements of all citizens, the lockdown also put several persons in limbo, who found themselves in a fix in the absence of house helps to prepare their meals.

To help such people get by with their stint as home chefs during a global crisis, those deft in the culinary art have started sharing easy lockdown recipes. Soon, such recipes became visible across all social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, and became an instant hit with lone rangers stuck at home with a limited stock of ingredients.

In fact, quick and hassle-free lockdown recipes are now among the top trends in YouTube India. Listing a few such easy to cook recipes below:

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #YouTube Trending Videos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.