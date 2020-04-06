Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown recipes feature on YouTube India's top trends

To contain the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Aside from restricting the movements of all citizens, the lockdown also put several persons in limbo, who found themselves in a fix in the absence of house helps to prepare their meals.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

To help such people get by with their stint as home chefs during a global crisis, those deft in the culinary art have started sharing easy lockdown recipes. Soon, such recipes became visible across all social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, and became an instant hit with lone rangers stuck at home with a limited stock of ingredients.

In fact, quick and hassle-free lockdown recipes are now among the top trends in YouTube India. Listing a few such easy to cook recipes below:

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here