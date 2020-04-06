Coronavirus pandemic | Livestream shopping sees a surge in China

A new method of shopping is taking over Chinese e-commerce airwaves. Live stream shopping has become a dominant source of revenue in China. According to an Internet Trends report by Kleiner Perkins, live broadcasts are the number one source of revenue per hour in China, ahead of radio, videos, mobile games, music and television.

So, what is live stream shopping or live shopping? It is anything from a product review by an influencer to a fashion show that encourages viewers to purchase items being showcased in real-time. However, the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a quarter of the world’s population in lockdown, is causing a spike in viewership in live stream shopping.

According to Chinese tech news website Abacus, 1,30,000 viewers tuned in to watch a live stream from Shanghai New World shopping mall over three days. For 12 hours, from March 6 to March 8, 12 different hosts hired by the mall promoted goods from Lego, Adidas and Dior.

Since physical retail stores were forced to remain closed for weeks, merchants began turning to live shopping. Over the three days, Shanghai New World reportedly gained 10,000 followers after their live streams on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Livestream shopping can help compensate for remote shopping in a way websites cannot. A survey from the China Consumer Association claimed that people like the method of shopping as it is more interactive and social and gives them a better understanding of the product.

The live stream shopping industry has grown at a rapid pace in China with iiMeida reporting over 433 billion yuan (USD 61 billion) in transactions in 2019. The same report also projects that the live stream e-commerce industry will hit 916 billion yuan (USD 129 billion) in 2020, receiving a major boost from the lockdowns enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the method has also become subject to scrutiny on account of negative user experiences. A survey by the Consumer Association shows nearly 40 percent of users face problems with live shopping, the biggest among them coming from false and exaggerated marketing.