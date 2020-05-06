App
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Italian scientists may have developed world’s first COVID-19 vaccine: Report

When mice were injected with the vaccine, they reportedly generated antibodies that prevented COVID-19 from infecting human cells.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
In what could be a major breakthrough, a team of Italian scientists claimed to have developed the world’s first vaccine that neutralises coronavirus in humans.

Laboratory tests have so far been carried out on mice in Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. When mice were injected with the vaccine, they reportedly generated antibodies that prevented COVID-19 from infecting human cells.

It was found that the vaccine neutralised the coronavirus in human cells too, a report in Science Times said.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO, Takis, the firm that is developing the medication, told the Italian news agency ANSA that it was by far the “most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy” and human trials were likely to begin in summer.

The firm is in talks with American drug company LineaRX to develop the vaccine and is hoping to get more support from the Italian government and other international bodies.

“This is not a competition. If we join our forces and skills together, we can all win against coronavirus,” Aurisicchio said.

Coronavirus pandemic | How does COVID-19 compare to other pandemics, outbreaks?

The Italian scientists have isolated the serum from the blood rich in antibodies and are now trying to analyse the longevity of the immune response preventing COVID-19 infection.

All the potential vaccines are being developed based on the gene material of the DNA protein “spike”, using a method called electroporation that helps break into cells to activate the immune system.

The scientists believe this will make the vaccine effectively generate antibodies that would fight the protein spike in lung cells, which is observed commonly in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Emanuele Marra, who is associated with Takis, said the batch of vaccines being developed would be able to adapt to all COVID-19 evolutions and effectively fight its mutations too.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #coronavirus vaccine

