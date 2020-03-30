Coronavirus pandemic | Is COVID-19 airborne? Here's what the WHO says

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the rise of misinformation, causing panic among the masses. One of the most common and widely-spread rumours about coronavirus is the way of transmission, with many fearing that the virus can be spread by air. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that COVID-19 is not airborne.

“The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks,” WHO said via a Twitter post. These droplets, according to the global health organisation, are too heavy to hang in air and fall quickly on floors or surfaces.

The WHO recommends maintaining social distancing as individuals can get infected they are within a 1-metre proximity of anyone infected with coronavirus, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth before washing hands.

To avoid getting infected by the coronavirus, one should disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently, regularly wash hands, and avoid touching the eyes, mouth and nose.