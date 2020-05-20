Coronavirus pandemic | In series of tweets, Sharad Pawar suggests how to improve COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra



I had a discussion with Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @OfficeofUT regarding current #Covid_19 situation in state & the challenges faced by the administration & preventive measures to provide relief to various sections. I have conveyed my suggestions on following topics.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020

After having a detailed discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alarming COVID-19 situation in the state, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar took to social media on May 20 to share a host of suggestions that would help address some of the challenges being faced by the administration.

Some educational institutions are likely to collapse or close down due to financial losses. A study group or committee should be appointed to take timely measures to ensure that students,teachers & educational institutions are not harmed & process of education is not disrupted.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020



The government has emphasized starting industries in the state by relaxing the conditions of lockdown. However, the guidelines for the effective execution for the same are not comprehensive enough.

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020



Factories are not in a position to resume as workers from the state and outside the state have migrated to the villages. We need to strategise to bring them back.@CMOMaharashtra #industry #Corona #letsfightcoronatogether

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020



Earlier several incentive schemes were operational for industries in backward and underdeveloped areas. In the same vein, new policies for encouraging industrial growth should be released to attract new investment in the state.@CMOMaharashtra #letsfightcoronatogether

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020



The situation in the state will have to be restored by relaxing some of the conditions of lockdown. Arrangements should be made to convey the information about the level of relaxation to the public at a fixed time every day by the state government.@CMOMaharashtra

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020



Shops, offices, establishments in the private sector should be opened in a staggered manner with complete caution.@CMOMaharashtra#letsfightcoronatogether

— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 20, 2020

In a series of tweets, Pawar, who is a part of Maharashtra’s coalition government, discussed how to help businesses, industries, educational institutes, private offices, among others to limp back to normalcy.

