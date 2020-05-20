App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In series of tweets, Sharad Pawar suggests how to improve COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

In a series of tweets, Pawar, who is a part of Maharashtra’s coalition government, discussed how to help businesses, industries, educational institutes, and private offices limp back to normalcy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After having a detailed discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alarming COVID-19 situation in the state, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar took to social media on May 20 to share a host of suggestions that would help address some of the challenges being faced by the administration.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In a series of tweets, Pawar, who is a part of Maharashtra’s coalition government, discussed how to help businesses, industries, educational institutes, private offices, among others to limp back to normalcy.






To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maharashtra Government #Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) #Sharad Pawar

