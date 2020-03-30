App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In Haryana, lockdown violators may be kept in stadiums

The decision was taken after a meeting between the Chief Secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi to discuss the exodus of migrants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

In Haryana, those violating the 21-day nationwide lockdown may be locked up in indoor stadiums as the authorities look at ways to tackle the spread of COVID-19 NDTV reported.

The notification was issued by Haryana Director-General of Police on March 29.

Haryana Police has already registered more than 500 FIRs and detained 688 people for flouting the norms.

At the meeting, it was also decided that the borders of all the states would be sealed so that there’s no movement of the migrants, although the Centre has told respective states to ensure they get food and shelter.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the Chief Secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi to discuss the exodus of migrants.

Follow our full coverage here



First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Haryana Government #migrant labourers #trends

