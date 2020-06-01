App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Commenting on continued reports of attacks on health workers and doctors, PM Modi said no violence, abuse, or rude behaviour against any frontline worker is acceptable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hailing the service of medicos and healthcare workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 1 that the “corona warriors” will win this battle against the “invisible enemy”.

Addressing an event at the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru, PM Modi said: “The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible vs invincible, our medical workers are sure to win.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The PM also said during the video conference that at present, “doctors and medical workers are like soldiers”, only not in uniform, reported NDTV.

related news

Commenting on continued reports of attacks on health workers and doctors, he said the fight against the COVID-19 is being led by the “medical community and corona warriors” in India, and no violence, abuse, or rude behaviour against any frontline worker is acceptable.

Addressing the medicos, PM Modi said the whole world is now looking up to the doctors, medical staff and researchers in India “with hope and gratitude” as they both “care” and “cure” from them.

The PM’s address comes on a day India’s COVID-19 tally has almost touched the 2 lakh-mark, with more than 5,000 deaths being recorded. The country is now the seventh nation worst-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 01:54 pm

