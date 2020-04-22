App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | In Assam village, CRPF officer uses salary to buy dry ration for the needy

Covering his face with a gamocha (Assamese scarf) as a precuationary measure, the CRPF ASI carries the ration on a handcart and hands them out to the poor on his way

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CRPF ASI Padmeswar Das distributing ration in Assam (Image: CRPF Madadgaar)
CRPF ASI Padmeswar Das distributing ration in Assam (Image: CRPF Madadgaar)

CRPF officer Padmeswar Das, who got stuck in his Assam home after the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been paying out of his pocket to feed the poor.

The 48-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was on leave from March 3, had gone to his home in Chatanguri village near Morigaon district, reported NDTV. He was supposed to return to his unit in Kashmir’s terror-torn Shopian district but could not. However, that did not stop the trooper from serving the people of his country selflessly.

Moved by the ordeals of the poor during the lockdown, he has been using the money he had saved to buy dry ration. Before setting out on this unique mission, he had had a word with his wife and mother, who happily extended their support for the endeavour.

Commenting on what encouraged him to help the poor, Das said: “I came home for my scheduled leave on March 3 and by the time I was supposed to return, the lockdown was declared. My unit, based in the Kashmir valley, also sent a message asking me to stay put and not return. Had I been with my force, I would have had an army of my colleagues and officers to help the needy. Then I thought I can be a one-man army.”

To begin his donation drive, the CRPF officer first rushed to the market to fetch dry ration such as rice, pulses, oil, etc. Within a day, his family helped him package over 50 food packets to be distributed among the needy. Each such food packet contains 2 kg rice, half a kilo of pulses, one packet of salt, 1 kg potato, some onions and a bottle of mustard oil.

Das carries out the donation work wearing his uniform because civilians are not allowed to move around during the lockdown. Covering his face with a gamocha (Assamese scarf), he carries the ration on a handcart and hands them out to the poor on his way. So far, he has spent nearly Rs 10,000 on purchasing and packing the dry ration.

Notably, his efforts have been lauded by the Jammu and Kashmir Zone of CRPF, who felicitated him for going beyond his line of duty to serve people in the remote corners of Assam.
First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Central Reserve Police Force #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #CRPF

