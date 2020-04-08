Coronavirus pandemic | If you want to honour me, help the poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 tweeted that ongoing campaigns urging Indians to give a five-minute standing ovation to him seem like a smear campaign designed to scandalise.

Taking to Twitter from his official handle, the PM wrote in Hindi: “I have learnt of a campaign that is urging people to honour me by standing for five minutes. It appears to be a scandal to bring disrepute to me."



मेरे ध्यान में लाया गया है कि कुछ लोग यह मुहिम चला रहे हैं कि 5 मिनट खड़े रहकर मोदी को सम्मानित किया जाए। पहली नजर में तो यह मोदी को विवादों में घसीटने की कोई खुराफात लगती है।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020



हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

He added: “Even if it is bona fide, I would urge my countrymen to show their honour and love for me by taking the responsibility of feeding a poor family at least as long as the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown is in place.”

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced by the PM on March 24 to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, has inconvenienced the families of thousands of daily wage earners. With no way to earn their living and several mouths to feed, they are now fully dependent on the ration being distributed by state authorities and NGOs for survival.

Apart from requesting people to donate to the PM CARES Fund, the Prime Minister has also encouraged all citizens to try and help out those in distress by at least providing them food supplies.

While the lockdown is set to continue for another week, there are already talks about a possible extension of the same to mitigate the crisis at hand. So far, more than 5,000 people in India have tested positive for COVID-19, while the death toll has already crossed the 100-mark.