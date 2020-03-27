Coronavirus pandemic | Here’s how Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo & Oppo are help consumers

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has had far-reaching effects on industries around. The smartphone industry has seen a significant decline in global shipments, shutdown of manufacturing plants and the cancellation or delay of big product launches.

However, major Chinese smartphone manufacturers aren’t sitting on the sidelines, waiting the storm out. Companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Realme and others have resorted to online only launch events. Several companies, including Xiaomi and Vivo, are donating N95 masks for doctors and healthcare personnel on the front lines of this pandemic.

Now, companies are going the extra mile to provide customer service support for consumers at a time when most of the world is facing a lockdown. Xiaomi is providing email, chat and social media support to aid customers that have issues with their devices. OnePlus and Realme recently committed to an extension of warranties on their products.

Realme India has extended the warranty on all its products expiring between March 20 and April 30. Those products whose warranty expires during this period will receive an extension till May 31. Moreover, the replacement period of devices has also been extended by 30 days for those customers who have purchased or will purchase Realme devices from March 15 till April 30.

OnePlus is also extending until May 31 warranties on those products that are expiring between March 1 and May 30 in all regions. The company is also extended the return and replacement period on its products to 30 days. It is also providing free two-way shipping for all repairs, returns and replacements.

Oppo has also committed to extending the warranty on all its smartphones and accessories till May 31. Oppo device holders whose warranty expires between March 23 and May 31 will be able to avail the extended warranty without any charges.

Huawei has also announced a doorstep repair service for Watch GT and Watch GT 2 customers in India. The company will also replace spare parts directly to the customers' doorsteps.