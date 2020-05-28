Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on May 27 allowing the reuse of eye protection goggles – the only PPE component that can be used multiple times.

Clarifying that all other components of the Personal Protective Equipment Kits need to be discarded after a single use as bio-medical waste, the health ministry said only goggles that conform to the prescribed EN/BIS specifications can be reused.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

However, one must disinfect and take necessary precautions before reusing such goggles. Here is how you can clean them:

> To begin with, a goggle can only be reused when it is dedicated to one individual. To ensure there is no mix-up, one should write their name over the band.

> The item must be cleaned and sanitised before and after every use.

> Wash care and disinfection instructions mentioned by the respective manufacturers must be adhered to.

In case such instructions are not available, one can clean and disinfect the goggles with the help of the procedure listed below:

Wear gloves and clean the eye protection goggles using soap or detergent and water. Once done, immerse it in one percent freshly prepared sodium hypochlorite solution for 10 minutes. After that, wash/wipe the goggles thoroughly once more with clean water to remove any residue. Air dry completely by hanging it, or keeping it on a clean, flat surface; one can even use clean tissue papers or gauge to dry it.

Once the procedure is complete, store it in a paper bag or any other clean area where it would not risk recontamination.

Notably, each eyewear can be reused at least five times, meaning one pair of goggles will suffice for six days. The recommended ratio of issue of goggles to other PPE components is 1:6. However, one must discontinue use once the transparency decreases or if the goggles get damaged.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here



