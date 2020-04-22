Coronavirus pandemic | Government working with IITs to develop affordable, reusable cotton face masks

The Centre is likely to come out with guidelines on producing cotton masks soon as wearing protective gears when stepping out has been mandated by law. They have already begun formulating ways to make cotton masks undergo antimicrobial treatment and other tests before they hit the market.

The textile ministry has roped in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to develop these cotton masks in a way they are affordable without compromising on quality, reported the Economic Times.

A government official privy to the development said: “Cotton masks need to get anti-infection, anti-microbial treatment done and then tested so that they are safe to use. We will develop a standard product, for which we are already in talks with IIT professors. Together, we look to develop a technology where we can supply masks to the public.”

In March, the Centre issued a manual in public interest so that people could start making face covers at home using common household items such as cotton vests, t-shirts, handkerchiefs, etc. They said these masks would be 70 percent effective in preventing contraction of the novel coronavirus disease when used in combination with other precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing, social distancing, etc.

Apart from being reusable, these homemade masks reduce chances of inhaling droplets containing the pathogen significantly. As per the government manual, the fabric being used to make these masks must be washed and boiled for five minutes in saltwater.

A member of the cotton textile industry claimed that though there is no official technical protocol on manufacturing these masks yet, several companies have started using bleached, plain cotton fabrics to make them.

The official further said: “India is a huge cotton producer. So, affordability will not be a problem”, adding that a double layer of pure cotton cloth is as effective as a surgical mask in preventing droplet transmission.