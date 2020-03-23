Coronavirus pandemic | Government allows 12 private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests

A week after Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), announced that 51 private laboratories would soon start testing for COVID-19 patients, the government on March 23 said that it has allowed 12 private labs to conduct tests.

Until now, there were only 72 functional laboratories in India that were running COVID-19 tests.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The 12 private laboratories that got government approval are spread across five states and one Union Territory, reported News18. Five of these are in Maharashtra, two in Haryana, two Tamil Nadu, and one each in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi.



Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt Ltd, Sunshine Building, Andheri West, Mumbai

SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Area, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

Sir HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Unit No 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

Thryrocare Technologies Ltd, D 37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai





Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai

Department of Clinical Virology, GMC, Vellore





SRL Limited, GP 26, Sector 18, Gurugram

Stranded Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram





Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru





Lal Path Labs, Block E, Section 18, Rohini





Unipath Speciality Laboratory Ltd, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad



With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing by the day it is imperative we have more laboratories that are equipped to test for the deadly pathogen. Among noted personalities, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was among the first to urge the Centre to let private labs conduct novel coronavirus tests.