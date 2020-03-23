App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Government allows 12 private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests

Five of these are in Maharashtra, two in Haryana, two Tamil Nadu, and one each in Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


A week after Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), announced that 51 private laboratories would soon start testing for COVID-19 patients, the government on March 23 said that it has allowed 12 private labs to conduct tests.

Until now, there were only 72 functional laboratories in India that were running COVID-19 tests.

The 12 private laboratories that got government approval are spread across five states and one Union Territory, reported News18. Five of these are in Maharashtra, two in Haryana, two Tamil Nadu, and one each in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi.

Maharashtra

  1. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt Ltd, Sunshine Building, Andheri West, Mumbai

  2. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Area, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

  3. Sir HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

  4. Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Unit No 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

  5. Thryrocare Technologies Ltd, D 37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai


Tamil Nadu

  1. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai

  2. Department of Clinical Virology, GMC, Vellore


Haryana

  1. SRL Limited, GP 26, Sector 18, Gurugram

  2. Stranded Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram


Karnataka

  1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru


Delhi

  1. Lal Path Labs, Block E, Section 18, Rohini


Gujarat

  1. Unipath Speciality Laboratory Ltd, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing by the day it is imperative we have more laboratories that are equipped to test for the deadly pathogen. Among noted personalities, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was among the first to urge the Centre to let private labs conduct novel coronavirus tests.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #COVID-19 test

