Coronavirus pandemic | Google Doodle thanks teachers and childcare workers

Continuing its series to recognise the contribution of the unsung heroes fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, Google doodle, on April 17, paid a tribute to teachers and childcare workers.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

They shared a special animated logo that depicts a teacher conducting an online class for students as most nations in the world continue to be under partial or complete lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. People across the world are currently working from home and conducting online classes since offices and schools continue to be shut.

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

The Google Doodle message reading: “To all teachers and childcare workers, thank you”, pops up if you move the cursor over the animated logo.

The special illustration series was launched by Google last week on April 6, to honour the silent coronavirus warriors. Ever since the launch, Google has been sharing doodle to commend the contributions of people from various walks of life, almost every other day.

Coronavirus pandemic | 5 women in the forefront of India's COVID-19 battle

So far, special doodles have celebrated and recognised the contribution of frontline workers like doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, along with those involved in packaging and shipping of essential supplies. They have made animated illustrations on delivery personnel, grocery store owners, and public transportation workers as well.

For instance, the April 16 Google doodle highlighted the service of food delivery personnel who have been working tirelessly during such times of crisis. The special message read: “Thank You: Food Service Workers”, and the doodle showed a cook preparing dishes and managing packages to be delivered simultaneously.