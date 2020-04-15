App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Four cities account for over 50% of India’s coronavirus deaths

Combined, these four cities total 214 fatalities, which constitute 57 percent of the total coronavirus deaths in India.

Jagyaseni Biswas

The number of patients suffering from the deadly novel coronavirus infection crossed 11,000 on April 15, of which 377 patients died and another 1,306 were cured and discharged.

A closer look at the figures reveals that Maharashtra not only accounts for the maximum number of cases reported in the country but also the number of deaths thus far. The state has reported 3,000 COVID-19 cases already, with most of these coming from Mumbai followed by Pune. Delhi, which accounts for the next major chunk, has about half of Maharashtra’s tally at 1,600 positive cases as of April 15.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The Ministry of Health informs that 178 of the 377 deaths that have occurred in the country due to COVID-19 so far, were reported from Maharashtra. Of this, 112 were recorded in Mumbai and 35 in Pune.

Though Delhi comes second to Mumbai in COVID-19 case count, Madhya Pradesh has the second-highest number of deaths reported due to the coronavirus disease, at 50 fatalities. The state’s health department states that Indore accounts for most of these deaths, where 37 patients of novel coronavirus breathed their last.

Coronavirus impact | Lockdown to hit state govt's finances worse than Centre

Delhi has reported 30 COVID-19 deaths so far, making it the fourth most affected city in the nation at present.

Combined, these four cities total 214 fatalities, which constitute 57 percent of the total coronavirus deaths in India.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #coronavirus death toll #Coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.