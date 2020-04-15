Coronavirus pandemic | Four cities account for over 50% of India’s coronavirus deaths

The number of patients suffering from the deadly novel coronavirus infection crossed 11,000 on April 15, of which 377 patients died and another 1,306 were cured and discharged.

A closer look at the figures reveals that Maharashtra not only accounts for the maximum number of cases reported in the country but also the number of deaths thus far. The state has reported 3,000 COVID-19 cases already, with most of these coming from Mumbai followed by Pune. Delhi, which accounts for the next major chunk, has about half of Maharashtra’s tally at 1,600 positive cases as of April 15.

The Ministry of Health informs that 178 of the 377 deaths that have occurred in the country due to COVID-19 so far, were reported from Maharashtra. Of this, 112 were recorded in Mumbai and 35 in Pune.

Though Delhi comes second to Mumbai in COVID-19 case count, Madhya Pradesh has the second-highest number of deaths reported due to the coronavirus disease, at 50 fatalities. The state’s health department states that Indore accounts for most of these deaths, where 37 patients of novel coronavirus breathed their last.

Delhi has reported 30 COVID-19 deaths so far, making it the fourth most affected city in the nation at present.

Combined, these four cities total 214 fatalities, which constitute 57 percent of the total coronavirus deaths in India.