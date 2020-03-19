Coronavirus pandemic: Follow these five best practices for safe delivery and takeout when you order food

Customers have lunch with a transparent plastic panel setup on the table to isolate each others to prevent virus spreading in Hong Kong, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, governments around the world have advised its citizens to stay indoors and to practice social distancing. Minimum human contact seems to be the general motto of health professions across the globe.

However, the pandemic is having adverse effects on businesses across different industries. This is especially prevalent in the restaurant industry, where social distancing is near-impossible, especially for dine-in customers. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over five lakh restaurants across the country has asked its members to close their doors till March 31.

But while this will significantly impact a restaurants dine-in business, ordering for food at home is still a viable option. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is little evidence to support that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging.

Delivery personnel, on the other hand, have a higher risk as they have to travel and interact with multiple people. However, during a pandemic, some sort of risk is inevitable and not ordering food at all could potentially put restaurants out of business, especially local establishments. But there are some best practices we can follow to get takeout or delivery.

Only use Digital Transactions

The first step would be to avoid all cash transactions that require a physical exchange of money. Even in the case of the tip, use apps like Zomato that allow you to tip delivery personnel online. And, don't forget to tip generously (At least 15 percent of your bill) as these are troubled times.

Insist on Contact-less Delivery

Dominos has already switched to 'zero contact delivery' across 1,325 restaurants in the country. This enables delivery personnel to leave your food in a bag at the door till you collect it, while the payment is carried out through the app.

However, if an app doesn't have such a service readily available, you can leave instructions on the app or call the person assigned to deliver your food and ask him/her to leave the food at the door. While it may seem odd, remember social distancing is of paramount importance.

Order Directly from the Restaurant

If a restaurant can accept payments online, we'd suggest ordering directly from it, rather than using a third-party app. This is very important when it comes to local restaurants that might be struggling. Third-party apps can charge a commission fee, so it's always better to order directly.

Dump the Packaging

If a surface has a virus on it, there's a risk of getting COVID-19 if you come into contact with that surface. So it would be best served if you discard the food packaging as soon as possible. Discard any boxes, containers or utensils that arrive with your food and use your own instead. Lastly, wash your hands for 20 seconds after dumping the packaging.

Leave a Good Rating

Outbreak or no outbreak, giving a good delivery rating won't make a difference to you, but gig workers' performances are often measured by their rating. This means a good or bad rating can impact whether or not they will get work. So it is important to leave a good rating for the person delivering your food and a positive review for the restaurant.