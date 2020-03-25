App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Drama over resignation of doctor couple in Jharkhand

Dr Manju Dubey, who is a civil surgeon associated with the same hospital, said she has served a 24-hour notice to Dr Alok Tirkey based on a directive given by Health Secretary Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A doctor couple attached to a government hospital in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand has been given a 24-hour deadline to re-join service after they had resigned over coronavirus ward duty, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Manju Dubey, who is a civil surgeon associated with the same hospital, said she has served a 24-hour notice to Dr Alok Tirkey based on a directive given by Health Secretary Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

"As per health secretary’s directive, I have asked Dr Tirkey to join duty within 24 hours or else FIR will be lodged against him under Jharkhand Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulation-2020 and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. He may also face cancellation of his Medical Council of India (MCI) registration if he fails to join back duty immediately," she said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Dubey also said that Tirkey had tendered his resignation via WhatsApp on March 23 and by email the next day. He cited health concerns of his wife in the resignation mail.

Claiming he is not an "escapist", Tirkey said he would return to service for the time being but would resign again once the crisis is over.

He also questioned why he was the only doctor who was deputed in the corona isolation ward although he works for the non-communicative disease department. He added that he reported for isolation ward duty on the first day but had to function without any protective kit.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.