Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi eases lockdown; plumbers, electricians can return to work

After the Ministry of Homes Affairs’ nod for relaxation of lockdown in safe zones, the Delhi government allowed plumbers, electricians, academic book shops, veterinarians, etc., to operate from April 28.

The Aam Aadmi Party government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the National Capital announced on April 27 that certain economic and non-economic services will be now be allowed.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Apart from the services of self-employed persons such as water purifier repairers, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed clinics, pathology labs and dispensaries to operate, and supply of medicines and vaccines. Shelters for children, disabled persons and senior citizens have also been allowed to operate, reported NDTV.

The Delhi government has additionally allowed inter-state movement of all medicos and vets, scientists and laboratory technicians, among a host of medical and hospital support services.

WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual

Although schools, colleges, and all other educational institutes will remain shut, the order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev encourages online teaching and distance learning courses for students.

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

One must note here that the Centre has allowed local standalone shops and shops in residential complexes to operate in urban areas that are not in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones. But the Delhi government decided not to introduce all the relaxations right away and decided to review the COVID-19 situation first. As of now, neighbourhood and standalone shops have been allowed to open only in areas without any hotspots.