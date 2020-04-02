Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum a matter of grave concern: Maharashtra health minister

A day after one of the world’s largest slums, Dharavi in Mumbai, reported its first coronavirus death, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the virus reaching such a congested place is a matter of grave concern.

The 56-year-old COVID-19 patient from the slum tested positive on April 1 and passed away a day later at Sion Hospital, reported India Today.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Dharavi is one of the most congested areas of the densely populated financial capital of the country, with more than one million people residing in an area spread over 535 acres. If the novel coronavirus has reached the slum, it would be very difficult to contain its spread, given it is highly contagious.

Strict social distancing is not feasible in congested slums such as Dharavi, where most people share community toilets and the living space per household is extremely limited too. Naturally, this has raised concerns among Mumbai health officials.

Commenting on this, Tope said: “So far, the virus seemed to be classist, but now it is being seen among the masses as well. It is a matter of concern once the virus reaches a congested place such as Dharavi.”

The deceased used to run a garment shop in the slum and authorities have already sealed the society he used to reside in. Besides, all high-risk contacts in the locality have also been quarantined after the incident came to light. Swabs of all the residents from the building of the deceased have been sent for COVID-19 testing. That apart, all elderly persons staying in the locality and patients of respiratory illnesses will also be tested.

Kiran Dighavkar, the BMC ward officer assured that the authorities will ensure that food and ration reach the building that has been sealed off. Meanwhile, more than 4,000 health workers have been deployed to trace and test all persons suspected of contracting the deadly disease.

Tope has said nearly 80 percent of the COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra have travel history, while the rest were exposed to persons with a history of foreign travel. The state government is trying to ascertain how the remaining 10-20 patients contracted the disease.