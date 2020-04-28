Coronavirus pandemic | Complete list of COVID-19 hotspots in Bengaluru

As per data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 38 wards -- out of a total of 198 wards -- in the city that have been declared hotspots
There are 170 COVID-19 hotspot districts in the country as identified by the Centre. These include all the major metropolitan cities in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
While some areas in these cities may be in the red zone (where a sizeable number of coronavirus positive cases have been reported), the others are in the orange zone (where some cases of coronavirus were reported in the past), or in the green zone (no coronavirus positive cases).
For live updates on coronavirus, click here
As per data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 38 wards -- out of a total of 198 wards -- in the city that have been declared hotspots, where at least one COVID-19 positive case was reported in the last 28 days. As per a Deccan Herald report, the names of wards that have been declared hotspots are as follows:
Adugodi
Aramane Nagar
Bapuji Nagar (sealed)
Begur
Byatarayanapura
CV Raman Nagar
Chikkalasandra
Chinnasandra
Domlur
Garudachar Palya
Goruguntepalya
HSR Layout
Hoodi
Hemmigepura
Hombegowda Nagar
Hoysala Nagar
Horamavu
JC Nagar
JP Nagar
Jnana Bharathi
Katriguppe
Konanakunte
Madiwala
Malleshwaram
Maruthi Seva Nagar
Nagapura
Padarayanapura (sealed)
Radhakrishna Temple
Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Ramaswamy Palya
Sampangiramanagar
Sanjaynagar
Shakambari Nagar
Suddaguntepalya
Sudhama Nagar
Thanisandra
VV Puram
Vasanth NagarTo follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365