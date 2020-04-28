App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Complete list of COVID-19 hotspots in Bengaluru

As per data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 38 wards -- out of a total of 198 wards -- in the city that have been declared hotspots

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

There are 170 COVID-19 hotspot districts in the country as identified by the Centre. These include all the major metropolitan cities in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

While some areas in these cities may be in the red zone (where a sizeable number of coronavirus positive cases have been reported), the others are in the orange zone (where some cases of coronavirus were reported in the past), or in the green zone (no coronavirus positive cases).

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

As per data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 38 wards -- out of a total of 198 wards -- in the city that have been declared hotspots, where at least one COVID-19 positive case was reported in the last 28 days. As per a Deccan Herald report, the names of wards that have been declared hotspots are as follows:

Adugodi

Aramane Nagar

Bapuji Nagar (sealed)

Begur

Byatarayanapura

CV Raman Nagar

Chikkalasandra

Chinnasandra

Domlur

Garudachar Palya

Goruguntepalya

HSR Layout

Hoodi

Hemmigepura

Hombegowda Nagar

Hoysala Nagar

Horamavu

JC Nagar

JP Nagar

Jnana Bharathi

Katriguppe

Konanakunte

Madiwala

Malleshwaram

Maruthi Seva Nagar

Nagapura

Padarayanapura (sealed)

Radhakrishna Temple

Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Ramaswamy Palya

Sampangiramanagar

Sanjaynagar

Shakambari Nagar

Suddaguntepalya

Sudhama Nagar

Thanisandra

VV Puram

Vasanth Nagar

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 hotspots

