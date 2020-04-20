App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre’s stern note to states over attack on health workers

So far, reports of attacks on healthcare professionals have emerged from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Bihar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Several media reports have surfaced over the past month about attacks on healthcare workers across India. Condemning such attacks on frontline workers who are risking their lives to help others amid the global health crisis, the Government of India has sent a stern note to the states, asking them to crack down on such anti-social forces.

The Centre, in its communication to the state governments, also spoke about frequent violation of social distancing rules, including reports of vehicles plying in the urban reaches, directing them to strictly police such incidents, reported NDTV.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

So far, reports of attacks on healthcare professionals have emerged from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Bihar.

Six inter-ministerial teams have been set up by the Centre to ensure there is strict implementation of the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. In a letter addressed to the states, the Union Home Ministry further said on April 20, that these committees will also guarantee there is no dearth of essential items anywhere and also that the safety of no healthcare worker is compromised.

Here's a list of apps launched by Centre and state governments to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Notably, another letter was written to the states on April 19, clarifying that no individual state or Union Territory is allowed to relax lockdown norms imposed by the Centre arbitrarily. Only activities permitted by the Centre as per the guidelines it has issued will be allowed, the letter stated, referring to the partial relaxations granted by the Government of India in certain sectors to kickstart economic activity.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Healthcare workers

