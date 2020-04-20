Coronavirus pandemic | Centre’s stern note to states over attack on health workers



GoI to States:

Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVIDー19:

Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

Several media reports have surfaced over the past month about attacks on healthcare workers across India. Condemning such attacks on frontline workers who are risking their lives to help others amid the global health crisis, the Government of India has sent a stern note to the states, asking them to crack down on such anti-social forces.

The Centre, in its communication to the state governments, also spoke about frequent violation of social distancing rules, including reports of vehicles plying in the urban reaches, directing them to strictly police such incidents, reported NDTV.

So far, reports of attacks on healthcare professionals have emerged from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Bihar.

Six inter-ministerial teams have been set up by the Centre to ensure there is strict implementation of the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. In a letter addressed to the states, the Union Home Ministry further said on April 20, that these committees will also guarantee there is no dearth of essential items anywhere and also that the safety of no healthcare worker is compromised.

Notably, another letter was written to the states on April 19, clarifying that no individual state or Union Territory is allowed to relax lockdown norms imposed by the Centre arbitrarily. Only activities permitted by the Centre as per the guidelines it has issued will be allowed, the letter stated, referring to the partial relaxations granted by the Government of India in certain sectors to kickstart economic activity.