Coronavirus pandemic | Centre’s COVID-19 review team not allowed to inspect situation in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress-ruled government in West Bengal on April 21 barred an inter-ministerial central team to go out on the field and get ground reports on alleged cases of coronavirus lockdown violation.

The team that was sent to Bengal has not been allowed to leave the hotel where it was lodged, reported NDTV.

Apurva Chandra, a senior Defence Ministry official who was heading the team in Kolkata, has alleged that despite providing due notice, the work of the Bengal team has seen impediments since April 20. He said: “We were assured we could visit places today. Today we were informed there were some issues and we will not be going out. Teams have gone to other states, there they are getting full support. They were given the same notice as West Bengal. but they have faced no problems since yesterday.”

The Centre has sent six such teams to four states to investigate alleged irregularities in COVID-19 data, lockdown violation, and review the overall situation in certain districts. Central teams are now present in Maharashtra’s Pune, Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, and West Bengal’s Kolkata, Howrah, 24 Parganas North, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Midnapur East and Kalimpong. The teams were sent to four districts in Bengal, of which three districts, as per state government data, did not report a single COVID-19 positive case in the last 14 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, however, alleged that the team arrived in Kolkata much before Union Home Minister Amit Shah had formally informed her about it over a call.

Dubbing the act as a breach of protocol, she informed the Prime Minister in written communication that “the selection of districts and observations made unilaterally” were not factually correct.

The Bengal government has also questioned the Centre as to why such inter-ministerial teams were not sent to states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. It further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has sent the teams only to states ruled by non-BJP governments. Notably, MP is the only BJP-ruled state where the Centre’s team was sent.