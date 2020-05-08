Coronavirus pandemic | Centre mulls home quarantine for mild patients as hospitals brace for shortage of beds

The Union Health Ministry is mulling over alternative options for COVID-19 patients exhibiting mild symptoms as the country might soon face a shortage of hospital beds, according to a report in The Economic Times.

They are now preparing guidelines to allow the early discharge of novel coronavirus patients who display mild to very mild symptoms as it would free up beds for those in need of hospitalisation.

The Health Ministry has observed that 80 percent of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country have mild symptoms and usually recover on their own in less than seven days. If the hospitals continue to admit all such patients, those who actually require immediate medical attention might get neglected due to the sheer rate at which the number of coronavirus cases is increasing.

Considering the situation, some members of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee proposed such patients spend the first seven days of their 14-day mandatory isolation in hospitals and be quarantined in their homes for the remaining period.

The Centre has, however, mentioned that authorities must ensure that such patients being discharged early have self-isolation and quarantining facilities in their homes along with a caregiver who would be available 24*7. Notably, strict social isolation is not feasible in slum clusters where people stay in one-room accommodations and share common toilets.

The health ministry is possibly considering these changes because a study in South Korea has found that often COVID-19 test results report “false positives”. Several patients who had recovered also tested positive for the virus, raising concerns of a relapse. However, it was found that the test was detecting dead viral particles in the sample, leading to reports of “false positives”.

Most of the coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds in Maharashtra reportedly have mild symptoms and because them, the wellbeing of the ones in critical need of hospitalisation is being compromised.

The authorities in Maharashtra -- especially in Mumbai -- which is the worst-hit by the pandemic outbreak, have already started early discharge of patients in the face of a massive bed crisis. However, they are ensuring that the COVID-19 patients being discharged early are aged below 55 years, do not have symptoms such as cold, fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, etc., and are not suffering from any other medical condition either.

The hands of all such patients will be stamped to ensure they follow home quarantine rules strictly and remain in isolation for a fortnight at least.