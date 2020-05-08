App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre mulls home quarantine for mild patients as hospitals brace for shortage of beds

Authorities must ensure that such patients being discharged early have self-isolation and quarantining facilities in their homes along with a caregiver who would be available 24*7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)
Representative Image (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Union Health Ministry is mulling over alternative options for COVID-19 patients exhibiting mild symptoms as the country might soon face a shortage of hospital beds, according to a report in The Economic Times.

They are now preparing guidelines to allow the early discharge of novel coronavirus patients who display mild to very mild symptoms as it would free up beds for those in need of hospitalisation.

The Health Ministry has observed that 80 percent of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country have mild symptoms and usually recover on their own in less than seven days. If the hospitals continue to admit all such patients, those who actually require immediate medical attention might get neglected due to the sheer rate at which the number of coronavirus cases is increasing.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

Considering the situation, some members of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee proposed such patients spend the first seven days of their 14-day mandatory isolation in hospitals and be quarantined in their homes for the remaining period.

The Centre has, however, mentioned that authorities must ensure that such patients being discharged early have self-isolation and quarantining facilities in their homes along with a caregiver who would be available 24*7. Notably, strict social isolation is not feasible in slum clusters where people stay in one-room accommodations and share common toilets.

Medlife launches at-home COVID-19 testing in select cities

The health ministry is possibly considering these changes because a study in South Korea has found that often COVID-19 test results report “false positives”. Several patients who had recovered also tested positive for the virus, raising concerns of a relapse. However, it was found that the test was detecting dead viral particles in the sample, leading to reports of “false positives”.

Most of the coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds in Maharashtra reportedly have mild symptoms and because them, the wellbeing of the ones in critical need of hospitalisation is being compromised.

The authorities in Maharashtra -- especially in Mumbai -- which is the worst-hit by the pandemic outbreak, have already started early discharge of patients in the face of a massive bed crisis. However, they are ensuring that the COVID-19 patients being discharged early are aged below 55 years, do not have symptoms such as cold, fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, etc., and are not suffering from any other medical condition either.

The hands of all such patients will be stamped to ensure they follow home quarantine rules strictly and remain in isolation for a fortnight at least.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Union Health Ministry

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.