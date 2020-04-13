App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may divide states into three zones based on risk analysis

The government will allow production activities in both essential and non-essential sectors to resume in orange and green zones

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 cases nearing its end, the Centre is looking at ways to kickstart economic activity in the country by gradually easing restrictions. However, while doing so, the government needs to ensure that the safety of no worker is jeopardised by exposing them to the virus.

One way of ensuring this would be by dividing the country into different zones as per the extent of risk in each area, reported Times Now. The Central government is planning to divide areas in the country into three zones – red, orange and green – based on whether they are high risk, medium risk or low-risk areas, respectively.

Close

Red zones will be those with maximum risk of contraction, where more than 15 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Orange zones will be those where less than 15 cases have been reported, while green zones – the safest patches – will be those with less than one coronavirus case.

Although public transport services will not be resumed anywhere in the country, the government will allow production activities in both essential and non-essential sectors to resume in orange and green zones.

It remains unknown when and if these changes will be affected, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already held talks with the chief ministers, most of whom have sought an extension of the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases in India has almost touched 10,000. They have, however, urged for relaxations to be introduced in certain key sectors such as farming and highway and road construction, etc.

A staggered and phase-wise resumption of manufacturing and other economic activity as such is the need of the hour given most businesses are in duress due to the lockdown, which is likely to continue for another 15 days at least.

Reports suggest respective state governments will have a say on the set of restrictions they want to impose on the facilities and services available at each zone, based on the risk analysis of those areas.

So far, six states have already announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 to bring down the number of novel coronavirus infections being reported, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 06:01 pm

