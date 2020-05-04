App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Central team claims data discrepancy, poor COVID-19 surveillance in Bengal

They claimed that poor surveillance and low testing were the reasons behind Bengal’s low COVID-19 tally despite having the highest mortality rate in India at 12.8 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team formed to review the coronavirus situation in certain states have either reported an abnormally low COVID-19 count or an alarming surge in the number of cases.

After visiting multiple districts in West Bengal, the team concluded that there was a huge 'discrepancy' in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths being reported from West Bengal. They claimed that poor surveillance and low testing were the reasons behind Bengal’s low COVID-19 tally despite having the highest mortality rate in India at 12.8 percent, the Hindustan Times reported.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The report submitted to the Union Home Ministry stated: “A discrepancy has been brought out in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the government of India…. While the state has claimed very high level of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown, or results made available.”

related news

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 guidelines | Here's what's prohibited in your area if you are in red, orange or green zone

The central team also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state government facilitated 'limited field visits' for them and did not cooperate enough, as they had taken an antagonistic stance against the IMCT. In the report submitted to the Centre, the delegation also alleged that their experience in Bengal was in striking contrast to that of their visits to the other states.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WhatsApp chatbot to make tackling COVID-19 misinformation easier

WhatsApp chatbot to make tackling COVID-19 misinformation easier

Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

Here's one investment for average investors that Warren Buffett endorses

Tens or 100s of billions? Insurers consult crystal balls on coronavirus costs

Tens or 100s of billions? Insurers consult crystal balls on coronavirus costs

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.