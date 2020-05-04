Coronavirus pandemic | Central team claims data discrepancy, poor COVID-19 surveillance in Bengal

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team formed to review the coronavirus situation in certain states have either reported an abnormally low COVID-19 count or an alarming surge in the number of cases.

After visiting multiple districts in West Bengal, the team concluded that there was a huge 'discrepancy' in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths being reported from West Bengal. They claimed that poor surveillance and low testing were the reasons behind Bengal’s low COVID-19 tally despite having the highest mortality rate in India at 12.8 percent, the Hindustan Times reported.

The report submitted to the Union Home Ministry stated: “A discrepancy has been brought out in the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the government of India…. While the state has claimed very high level of daily surveillance of individuals in containment zones, no database was shown, or results made available.”

The central team also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state government facilitated 'limited field visits' for them and did not cooperate enough, as they had taken an antagonistic stance against the IMCT. In the report submitted to the Centre, the delegation also alleged that their experience in Bengal was in striking contrast to that of their visits to the other states.