Coronavirus pandemic | CDC reveals new symptoms for COVID-19 — chills, muscle pain, taste loss, headache

The top public health body of the United States – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — has added six more symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease.

As per CDC, chills, constant shivers with chills, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, muscle pain and headache are also among telling symptoms that would suggest if a person has contracted COVID-19. Earlier, they had declared fever, cough and difficulty in breathing as symptoms.

The deadly disease, that originated in China’s Wuhan, has already infected nearly 30 lakh people across the world and killed more than 2 lakh.

The CDC website mentions that people who have contracted the highly contagious disease are experiencing a host of symptoms, some of which are mild, the others severe. It might take a COVID-19 patient two to 14 days to develop any or all of these symptoms after being exposed to the virus.

The US health body also listed some telling signs of coronavirus infection that would need immediate medical intervention. These include constant pain or pressure in the chest, breathing trouble, sudden inability to arouse, and lips or face turning blue.

The CDC also clarified that a running nose or common cold, which may trigger sneezing, are symptoms that are usually not associated with COVID-19. They added if any symptom is severe, consulting a medico would be advisable.

One must note here, several novel coronavirus cases across the world have reported gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhoea as well. Meanwhile, among younger patients, purple or blue lesions termed as “COVID toes” have been common, reported the Hindustan Times. Among patients in their 30s or 40s, sudden strokes have been triggered by the virus-induced blood clotting.