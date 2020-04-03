Coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood celebrities promote Maharashtra govt's ‘Talk 1 on 1’ mental health initiative

Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to talk about the ‘Talk 1 on 1’ initiative started by the Maharashtra government to help people deal with coronavirus lockdown stress.

The deadly disease that has killed 50,000 people across the world in a few months has made people paranoid and anxious. What’s worse, to contain the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, lockdowns had to be imposed in most parts of the world, including in India. This, in turn, has adversely affected the mental wellbeing of people. A study suggests that India saw 20 percent rise in mental health cases within days of the lockdown being imposed.

Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study

To help such persons out, a helpline number has been launched. The phone will be answered by mental health professionals who will help ease people’s anxiety issues, paranoia, and other mental health issues.

Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don’t feel alone. Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @mybmc pic.twitter.com/FvkTRF3toe

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2020



The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @NeerjaBirla @AUThackeray @mybmc pic.twitter.com/KZDEU5OhuM

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020



Staying mentally happy is as important as staying physically fit.@mybmc and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AqmVTvDKta

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2020



The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 pic.twitter.com/EHqG7YJQEO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 3, 2020

Among the Bollywood bigwigs who have shared promo videos and spread awareness on the helpline number are Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.