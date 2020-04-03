App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood celebrities promote Maharashtra govt's ‘Talk 1 on 1’ mental health initiative

Among the Bollywood bigwigs who have shared promo videos and spread awareness on the helpline number are Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image (Wallpaper Flare)
Representational Image (Wallpaper Flare)

Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to talk about the ‘Talk 1 on 1’ initiative started by the Maharashtra government to help people deal with coronavirus lockdown stress.

The deadly disease that has killed 50,000 people across the world in a few months has made people paranoid and anxious. What’s worse, to contain the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, lockdowns had to be imposed in most parts of the world, including in India. This, in turn, has adversely affected the mental wellbeing of people. A study suggests that India saw 20 percent rise in mental health cases within days of the lockdown being imposed.

Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study


To help such persons out, a helpline number has been launched. The phone will be answered by mental health professionals who will help ease people’s anxiety issues, paranoia, and other mental health issues.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates 

Close
Among the Bollywood bigwigs who have shared promo videos and spread awareness on the helpline number are Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.





First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #Bollywood celebrities #coronavirus #mental healthcare

