Coronavirus pandemic | BMC officials blame community toilets for spike in Mumbai's COVID-19 cases

Mumbai’s civic body officials and ministers have claimed that the alarming rate at which coronavirus is spreading in the city is because of “community toilets”.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Minister Aslam Sheikh has said the community toilets in slum clusters and chawls are one of the reasons the deadly virus has spread like wildfire in the city, reported The New Indian Express. These slum clusters have high population density and most households share common toilets.

One BMC official has, however, opposed the view and said that the BMC is “propagating this myth” just to shift blame from its failing infrastructure. The official said: “The BMC should admit that they have inadequate infrastructure and are dealing with the pandemic inefficiently. This is the reason why the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is constantly on the rise.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Subhash Desai informed that mobile toilets are now being provided in such areas as per the directions of the Centre team that recently visited Mumbai to review the COVID-19 situation.

Researchers had studied sewage samples taken from the slum areas and found the novel coronavirus present in the waste. Thereafter, community toilets were reportedly also told to be cleaned regularly. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the civic body has already deployed additional staff in the slums to maintain hygiene.

Notably, Mumbai accounts for nearly 9,000 of the over 12,000 cases reported from Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst-hit state in India. A large number of these COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the different slum clusters of Mumbai located in Byculla, Dharavi, Mazgaon, Kurla and Matunga.