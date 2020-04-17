Coronavirus pandemic | BJP MP booked for spreading 'false alarm' in Bengal, another leader put under ‘house arrest’

Bankura police has booked local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subhas Sarkar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act (DMA) on allegations of spreading false alarm concerning the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Alipurduar BJP MP John Barla has informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he has been under ‘house arrest’, reported the Hindustan Times.

Though there has been no official communication from the administration on this, the police action follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning against those spreading fake news on COVID-19.

Sarkar, who is also a doctor, had raised concerns over two bodies being buried discreetly. He had said, though neither of the deceased were found to be COVID-19 positive, the secrecy with which their burial was conducted, had reportedly raised confusion and panic among the citizens. He had also written about the same on his social media handle, following which the matter was discussed at the national level by several BJP leaders, including BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Apart from two sections of the IPC, Sarkar was also booked under section 54 of DMA, which punishes those who spread false alarm about a disaster or its severity, which eventually causes panic.

Barla, on the other hand, has claimed that he has been put under house arrest and that about 40 policemen are deployed outside his residence at present to make sure he does not venture out.

In his letter addressed to Amit Shah, he wrote: “The administration is facilitating Trinamool Congress workers and leaders in distributing relief material but when I went out to offer relief to those in need they seized all the materials and brought me back home. This is a gross injustice.”

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh had also alleged that the police stopped him from distributing relief material among the poor, although similar activity was carried out by Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee without trouble.

Though the state government has been tight-lipped about the issue, Trinamool Congress leader Jyoti Priya Mallick has said the BJP leaders were punished for creating trouble amid the coronavirus lockdown.