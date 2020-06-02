App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

The Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal discharged 108 patients on June 1, taking the total number of cured COVID-19 patients to 1,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, Maharashtra (Image: cmchbhopal.com)
In what comes as good news amid rising coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, a medical college in Bhopal became the first Indian dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat and discharge 1,000 coronavirus patients.

The Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal discharged 108 patients on June 1, taking the total number of cured patients to 1,000. The discharge also increased the coronavirus recovery rate in the city to more than 60 percent, reported NDTV.

A small event was organised to celebrate the medical feat achieved by the hospital, wherein recovered patients shared their experience at the COVID-19 facility. State Health Minister Narottam Mishra also attended the event.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Notably, Chirayu Medical College is also one of the nine hospitals which have got approval to conduct “randomised controlled clinical trials” under the World Health Organization’s ‘solidarity trial’. By means of the trials, the international medical community is trying to find an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus disease by comparing the results of four treatment options.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 8,000 and 350 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Madhya Pradesh

