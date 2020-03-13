App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bengaluru startup moves office to TN farmhouse to meet project deadline

The reason to move to a remote farmhouse located in the foothills of the Western Ghats was to remain ‘secluded and far away from congested big cities where people are more vulnerable to getting infected by coronavirus’

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

As companies announce a mandatory work-from-home policy for their employees to curb the spread of coronavirus, a startup has moved its operations from Bengaluru to a farmhouse in Tamil Nadu.

VuMonic, a Koramangala, Bengaluru-based data analytics and market insights startup, had to move its office to a farmhouse in Thevaram, Tamil Nadu to release an important patch note for its app — Insta Clean.

The reason to move to a remote farmhouse located in the foothills of the Western Ghats was to remain ‘secluded and far away from congested big cities where people are more vulnerable to getting infected by coronavirus’.

Aravind Raju, the co-founder of VuMonic, told The Times of India (TOI) that the decision was made after a few colleagues reported sick. Unlike most companies announcing work from home, VuMonic decided to move its entire team to Thevaram as the small startup requires its teams to work in tandem. “Work from home is not feasible for small startups like ours. It works for large companies,” Raju told TOI.

Raju did admit that there were connectivity issues, but it was not a problem as most of the company’s work did not require active internet connection. “On the flip side, we are seeing some very interesting changes in the lifestyle of my colleagues,” he added.

Employees began working as early as 7 am and winded up work early to either go for a swim in the Periyar river or for a hike in the Western Ghats. Food, too, was not a problem as the village cook prepared local cuisine.

The team, for now, has not decided on when to return to their office in Bengaluru.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:03 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus India

