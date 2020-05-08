Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

In welcome news, the Union Health Ministry announced on May 8 that India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has almost touched 30 percent, even as the total number of coronavirus cases crossed 56,000.

The Centre further announced that as many as 216 districts in the country have not reported any new case, reported the Hindustan Times.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said: “In the last 24 hours, there were 3,390 new Covid-19 positive cases and 1,273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36 percent. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision.”

He further informed that 3.2 percent COVID-19 patients needing active medical attention are on oxygen support, while 1.1 percent are on ventilator support and 4.7 percent are in presently in intensive care units (ICUs).

To highlight the need for more novel coronavirus-free zones to reduce the number of new infections, Agarwal also released data on the COVID-19 situation in different districts.

He stated, of the 216 districts that have not reported any new cases of the infection, 42 districts have been COVID-19 free for the past 28 days, while in 29 districts, no patient has tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 21 days. He further said 36 districts have not reported new cases in two weeks and 46 have not reported fresh cases in the past seven days.