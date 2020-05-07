Around 250 Mumbai cops test positive for COVID-19

As of May 7, more than 500 cops in Maharashtra have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 51 officers. Of the 531 infected policemen, as many as 250 are from Mumbai Police alone. So far, 39 policemen have recovered and five have died.

There are 94 police stations across Mumbai, of which four account for the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases. These are Dharavi, Vakola, Wadala, and JJ Marg, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

On May 7, after visiting the JJ Marg Police Station, which has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed that 250 policemen from Mumbai are COVID-19 positive. Of them, 27 were posted in JJ Marg Police Station.

He also informed that most of the policemen who have tested positive for the deadly virus are asymptomatic and none of them had to be sent to intensive care units.







Meanwhile, a day after Maharashtra Prisons Department reported its first coronavirus case when 1 45-year-old convict tested positive, 40 more inmates of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison were also detected with coronavirus infection. This includes prisoners undergoing trial and jail officials as well. The Arthur Road jail has the capacity to house 800 inmates, but nearly 2,700 prisoners are lodged there at present.

Both news comes as Mumbai continues to be the city that has been the worst affected by the pandemic outbreak, with the number of cases crossing the 10,000-mark. At 10,714 cases, Mumbai accounts for 63.93 percent of the total COVID-19 positive cases reported from Maharashtra and 19.20 percent of the total cases reported across India.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s civic body, has already predicted there will be nearly 75,000 coronavirus positive cases reported from Mumbai by the end of this month.