Coronavirus pandemic | AIIMS doctor gets rape threats, told to vacate rented flat in Bhubaneswar

As the fear of the deadly novel coronavirus grows, so does the stigma around it. In an unfortunate turn of events, the latest victim is a junior doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The doctor was told to vacate the flat she was residing in and also given rape threats by one of the office-bearers of the housing society, reported the Times of India . She clarified she does not even treat coronavirus patients.

The accused man, who has already been booked by the police, had allegedly told the junior doctor that she would be raped if the flat is not vacated at the soonest. He had further said her presence in the society could put other residents of the society at risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

A case has been registered against the accused after the doctor filed an FIR narrating her ordeal. She informed the police that the man had been harassing her for a while now. The complaint read: “We have been living in our flat for several years in the Khandagiri area. But a society office-bearer, his wife and two sons hurled abuses at me and asked me to leave."

These reports of medicos being subject to harassment at a time when the entire world is in the grasp of a deadly virus and doctors and healthcare professionals are in the frontline in the war against it are heartbreaking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly urged all citizens of India to laud their service.